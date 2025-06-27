Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 24th

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Quanta Services, and Equinor ASA are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production or distribution of power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth potential as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. Like all equities, they carry market and regulatory risks tied to technology costs, government incentives and energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,894,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. 1,929,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,417. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,057. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $371.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average is $305.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

See Also