Financial Analysis: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Employers pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Employers alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Employers and Atlantic American”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $880.70 million 1.27 $118.60 million $4.12 11.31 Atlantic American $188.23 million 0.22 -$4.27 million ($0.09) -22.56

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.99% 9.21% 2.75% Atlantic American -0.77% -2.25% -0.59%

Risk and Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Employers and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 0.00

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Summary

Employers beats Atlantic American on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident only, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.