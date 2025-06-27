Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 5792408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Up 4.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

