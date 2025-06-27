Board of the Pension Protection Fund Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. CBRE Group accounts for 1.1% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3%

CBRE Group stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

