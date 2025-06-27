Head-To-Head Contrast: Archer Aviation (ACHR) vs. The Competition

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Archer Aviation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -8.06 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.57

Archer Aviation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2127 3301 119 2.53

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Archer Aviation peers beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.