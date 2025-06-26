Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,789 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

