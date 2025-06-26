2,354 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,354 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,518,542.50. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,295 shares of company stock worth $11,801,762. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $776.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.