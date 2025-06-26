Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $424.56 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $424,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

TT opened at $427.99 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $436.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.39 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.