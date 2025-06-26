Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,018.04. The stock has a market cap of $542.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,298.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

