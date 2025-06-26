KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,927 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $669.87 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.