Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Down 1.6%

INTC stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

