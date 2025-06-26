CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 10,714 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,211,865.92. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $494.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of -716.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $399.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $500.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

