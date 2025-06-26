Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $393,458.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.