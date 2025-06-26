Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nouveau Monde Graphite to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors 613 1678 3303 139 2.52

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus price target of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -40.65% -30.19% Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -$53.48 million -5.17 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.69

Nouveau Monde Graphite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite rivals beat Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.