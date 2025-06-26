Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 309.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

