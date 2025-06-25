Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.09%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.