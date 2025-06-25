Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VLO opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

