Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,592 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,610,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after buying an additional 412,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 312,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,111,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.