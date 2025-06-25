Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SCCO opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

