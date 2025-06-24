Consolidated Planning Corp Has $257,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235,504 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

