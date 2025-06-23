M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

