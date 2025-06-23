Acorn Creek Capital LLC Sells 95 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $120,718,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $196.23 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

