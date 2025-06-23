2,753 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,369,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 521,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,094,000 after acquiring an additional 521,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,957,000 after acquiring an additional 408,803 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $255.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

