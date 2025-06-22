Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.78 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $2.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,877,500 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 442,877,499.8513 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.04839324 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,935,884.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

