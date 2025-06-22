LVZ Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 482.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0%
RDVY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
