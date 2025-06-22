Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NFLX stock opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,011.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

