LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,658 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

