LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

