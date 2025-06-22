iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day moving average is $582.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

