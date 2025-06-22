Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 2,251 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2,885.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

