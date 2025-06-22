Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

