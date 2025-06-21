Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.93. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

