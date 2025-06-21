Union Savings Bank Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Union Savings Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

