TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 129,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 100,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.10.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

