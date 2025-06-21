Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Broadcom, Quantum Computing, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, maintain or operate telecommunications networks and services—ranging from wired and wireless voice calls to broadband internet and data transmission. They encompass carriers (such as AT&T, Verizon or Vodafone), equipment makers (like Nokia or Ericsson) and related infrastructure providers. Investors often favor telecom stocks for their relatively stable revenues, attractive dividend yields and growth potential tied to rising data consumption and network upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030,334. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,013. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $986.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.73 and a 200-day moving average of $972.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,022. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 13,338,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,590,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

