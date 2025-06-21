RFP Financial Group LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.