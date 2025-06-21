Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Quantum Biopharma Trading Up 16.0%

QNTM opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Quantum Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum Biopharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 3.60% of Quantum Biopharma worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

