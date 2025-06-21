NCC Group (LON:NCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NCC Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

NCC Group Price Performance

NCC stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.60. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 124 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -62.97%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

