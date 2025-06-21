iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Decreased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

