Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

