Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online through digital platforms. These companies—such as Amazon, Alibaba and Shopify—derive most of their revenue from internet-based retail or related services like payment processing and logistics. Investing in e-commerce stocks lets investors participate in the growth potential of the rapidly expanding online shopping market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.07. 5,735,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,896,111. The company has a market capitalization of $758.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 9,264,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 2,186,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,117. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93.

