Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,086 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 145,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 852,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

