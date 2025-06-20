The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Andersons Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. Andersons has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Andersons last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Andersons's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Andersons stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

