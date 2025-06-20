Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

