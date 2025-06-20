Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $830,000 Position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,595,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.31.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

