Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.