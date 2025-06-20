Congress Park Capital LLC Has $287,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

