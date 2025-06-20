Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

