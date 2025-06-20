Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.92. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.14.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.75 billion.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

