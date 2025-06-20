Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $100.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

